SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's government says the country's unemployment rate for the January-March period was at 13.1 percent, 1.3 percentage points higher than in the previous quarter.

The country's IBGE statistics bureau said Friday that that the number of people out of work in Latin America's biggest country increased from 12.3 million in the October-December period to 13.7 million between January and March.

IBGE attributed the rise in unemployment to the dismissal of temporary workers following the holiday season.

At least 1 million temporary workers in the industrial, civil construction and commercial sectors were let go.