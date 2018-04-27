SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — European Council President Donald Tusk says Macedonia, under its new government, has made impressive progress in its bid to join the European Union.

Tusk said Friday he saw "real political will" to gain membership in both the EU and NATO — a long-standing but elusive target.

The small Balkan nation is hoping this summer to start accession talks with the EU and to join NATO. It must first make progress on reforms and overcome a dispute with neighboring Greece over Macedonia's name.

Tusk also praised Macedonia's move in 2016 to close its borders to migrants, blocking a busy route used by people fleeing poverty or war at home. He spoke following talks in Skopje, the capital, with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

