NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher thanks to gains for technology giants Amazon and Microsoft. Asian markets climbed following a landmark summit of leaders from North and South Korea.

Amazon shares soared 7.3 percent thanks to its bigger-than-expected profit in the first-quarter.

Microsoft jumped 3.6 percent and Intel rose 3.7 after both companies' results beat Wall Street forecasts.

However Charter Communications plunged 14.2 percent as investors were disappointed with the cable company's results, which included a decline in video subscribers.

The S&P 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,677.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 9 points or 0.1 percent to 24,337. The Nasdaq rose 71 points, or 1 percent, to 7,188.