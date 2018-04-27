BERLIN (AP) — Government figures show Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in April as the labor market in Europe's largest economy stayed strong.

The Federal Labor Agency said Friday that the unemployment rate remained at 5.3 percent when adjusted for seasonal factors.

In real terms, the number of unemployed people dropped 74,358 for a total of 2.38 million jobless in April. That brought the unadjusted unemployment rate down to 5.3 percent from 5.5 percent the previous month.

Germany's economy has been posting solid growth, though there have been recent signs of concerns from businesses and consumers about what the possibility of a trade war with the U.S. might mean.