A barman has managed to lose his job before he had even started.

Danny Crook, from Southampton in the UK, was recently hired to work the bar in the city's Mango Thai Tapas Bar & Lounge.

After being told the good news, he decided to celebrate at the venue.

But the 26-year-old took the celebration too far after getting drunk, vomiting and abusing customers.

Prosecutor Natalie Angel told The Sun Crook's future colleagues had originally tried to take him home because of how intoxicated he was.

When Crook refused to leave, the police were called to the scene, with one officer, PC Tluchowski, getting hurt in the fracas.

"In the end, officers were called because the defendant was causing distress in the way he was acting," Angel told The Sun.

"He started shouting and screaming, calling everyone homophobic names.

"Officers grabbed him but he was kicking the air and struck PC Tluchowski."

According to the publication, Crook began hurling homophobic abuse at other customers after becoming intoxicated.

After being removed from the premises by officers, Crook spent the night in jail before being released the next morning.

He returned to the Mango Thai Tapas Bar & Lounge to pick up his coat which he had left behind the night before — only to be told he was no longer welcome to work at the venue.

Crook admitted assault and using threatening words to local magistrates, The Sun reported.

He was fined £200 ($394) and ordered to pay an additional £100 in compensation, plus costs.

Mango Thai Tapas Bar & Lounge has a 4.5 star rating on Facebook and is listed as the 157th best restaurant in Southampton on TripAdvisor.