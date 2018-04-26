FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Rising fuel costs are eating into profits at the airlines, dampening expectations for the rest of 2018, and could lead to higher fares.

American Airlines on Thursday blamed higher fuel prices for a 45 percent drop in first-quarter profit, to $186 million.

The company cut its forecast of earnings for the year, and shares fell in premarket trading.

American, the world's biggest airline, has replaced many of its gas-guzzling older planes with new, more efficient jets over the last several years. Still, fuel spending jumped 26 percent.

The airline burned just over 1 billion gallons in the first quarter, and it paid an average of $2.10 a gallon, up from $1.70 a year earlier. American estimated that it would have saved $412 million — more than offsetting the profit slump — if fuel were still at early-2017 levels.

Fuel prices have crept up even since the first quarter ended March 31. Airlines typically raise fares when fuel gets costlier, although they are not always able to fully recover the higher pump prices.

Passenger revenue per mile, which roughly tracks fares and fees, rose 3 percent over the same period last year.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said earnings fell from $340 million a year earlier.

Excluding non-repeating items, American Airlines Group Inc. said it would have earned 75 cents per share. That was a penny better than forecast by nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue rose nearly 6 percent to $10.4 billion.

American cut its forecast of 2018 profit to between $5 and $6 per share, down 50 cents from a January outlook.

In trading before the opening bell, the shares were down $1.29, or 2.9 percent, to $43.96.

