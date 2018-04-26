Fast food giant Domino's faced a flurry of orders today after accidentally offering customer £40 ($78) off.

Customers across the UK were quick to take advantage of what was labelled a "balls up" on social media.

More than 500 orders were reportedly made to just one Aberdeen branch in just two hours, according to the Daily Mail.

just to let u all know if u spend 40£ on dominos and u used the code HOTFRESH you will have to only pay a few pound, rt to save a life xxxx pic.twitter.com/2aAV8poe35 — hol (@hollieturner28) April 25, 2018

The HOTFRESH code cuts orders costing £50 or more by 40 per cent usually, but Twitter users reported far greater price decreases this afternoon.

Connor Melville says he went to his local Domino's to find about 100 people waiting for their orders as disappointed customers were refunded rather than receiving their orders.

While some celebrated getting two pizzas along with wings and dips for just £10, others claimed to have witnessed disturbing scenes of verbal abuse.

😭 everyone getting @Dominos_UK cuz of a balls up with an online code. I shouldn’t have waited until I got home to order. Should have ordered and raced it home. Had to make do with an Asda pizza 😒😭😭 pic.twitter.com/noVsRAtv9e — emma strowger (@emmi1207) April 25, 2018

Angry customers reportedly raged at workers as staff broke the news that head office had "nulled and refunded all orders" made in relation to the apparent blunder.

After buying two 13.5-inch pizzas, garlic and herb big dip, and seven chicken wings for a puzzling £1.17, Hollie Turner shared the good news to fellow diners on her Twitter feed.

The chain has yet to comment on the supposed glitch as some were left disappointed they missed out on the brief deal.