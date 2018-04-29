Instagram has today launched a shopping feature allowing users to buy items directly through posts.

The move is part of the social media giant's evolution to facilitate transactions between businesses using the platform and users, by enabling pictured products to have click-through tags or use the shop button.

Instagram regional product marketing manager Paul Webster said the feature would enhance the user experience "from inspiration right through to purchase" and help businesses attract new customers.

"People come to Instagram every day to discover and buy products from their favourite businesses, and we want that to be a seamless experience," Webster said. "We are really excited about bringing the Shopping on Instagram experience to Kiwi consumers, and businesses of all sizes."

Superette and The Warehouse are the first retailers to use the feature.

Instagram data shows more than 200 million users visit a business profile daily, there are more than 180 million interactions between businesses and the community on the platform each month and 80 per cent of those on the platform follow a business.

James Rigden, co-founder of Superette, said he believed Instagram Shopping would enhance the clothing brand's appeal to customers.

"Our Instagram account is a source of inspiration and a space where we can share both the Superette brand and lifestyle," Rigden said.

"The opportunity that Instagram Shopping provides is to turn inspirational posts into a reality - right there and then.

"Our followers can learn everything they need to know about the product and make it their own. The ease, enjoyment and efficiency of this shopping experience is so exciting for us and the Superette customer."

Instagram Shopping is available for business profile accounts.