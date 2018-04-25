New research suggests that seven in 10 workers are guilty of using the most cringe-worthy phrases at the office — with "give 110 per cent" the leading offender.

The study, which was conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with a company called Jive Communications, looked at the communication behaviours of 2000 American workers and compiled a list of the 40 most cringe-worthy office phrases.

"We've all been guilty of using these phrases, whether out of habit or not," senior vice president of Jive Communications John Pope told Fox News.

"While many of these phrases are helpful in conveying a message, I think this study will open a lot of people's eyes.

Advertisement

"It will help many of us to think twice about overusing phrases in the office, as well as the best way to communicate with or motivate those we work with."

The Top 40 most cringe-worthy phrases:

1. Give 110 per cent

2. Think outside the box

3. Hammer it out

4. Heavy lifting

5. Throw them under the bus

6. Don't count your chickens before they've hatched

7. Pushing the envelope

8. Let the cat out of the bag

9. Let's circle back

10. Win-win situation

11. Blue-sky thinking

12. Boil the ocean

13. Synergy

14. Low-hanging fruit

15. Take it to the next level

16. Barking up the wrong tree

17. Going forward

18. Let's ballpark this

19. Run this up the flagpole

20. Back to square one

21. There's no I in team

22. Back to the drawing board

23. Paradigm shift

24. Elephant in the room

25. Raise the bar

26. Drill down

27. Best thing since sliced bread

28. Deep dive

29. Skin in the game

30. Reach out

31. Touch base

32. Play hardball

33. Don't reinvent the wheel

34. Kept in the loop

35. The bottom line

36. Down the road

37. I'll loop you in

38. Hit the nail on the head

39. ASAP

40. Team player