iBook charts for week ending April 22, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. A Higher Loyalty by James Comey - 9781250192462 - (Flatiron Books)

2. The Fallen by David Baldacci - 9781538761373 - (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The Silent Corner by Dean Koontz - 9780345546784 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil de Grasse Tyson - 9780393609400 - (W. W. Norton & Company)

5. Come As You Are by Lauren Blakely - No ISBN Available - (Lauren Blakely Books)

6. After Anna by Lisa Scottoline - 9781250099679 - (St. Martin's Press)

7. Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell - 9781501154669 - (Atria Books)

8. I've Got My Eyes on You by Mary Higgins Clark - 9781501171697 - (Simon & Schuster)

9. Just One Look by Harlan Coben - 9781101146644 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Here's to Us by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316375153 - (Little, Brown and Company)

