iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 22, 2018:

1. The Post

2. The Greatest Showman

3. The Commuter

4. Molly's Game

5. Justice League

6. Baby Driver

7. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

8. Peter Rabbit

9. Hostiles

10. Super Troopers

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Super Troopers

2. Borg vs McEnroe

3. Phantom Thread

4. Lady Bird

5. Darkest Hour

6. Wildling

7. Outside In

8. In the Fade

9. The Disaster Artist

10. 10X10

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.