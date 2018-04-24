iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 22, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. The Post
2. The Greatest Showman
Advertisement
3. The Commuter
4. Molly's Game
5. Justice League
6. Baby Driver
7. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
8. Peter Rabbit
9. Hostiles
10. Super Troopers
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Super Troopers
2. Borg vs McEnroe
3. Phantom Thread
4. Lady Bird
5. Darkest Hour
6. Wildling
7. Outside In
8. In the Fade
9. The Disaster Artist
10. 10X10
__
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.