Five more titles have been added to the list of community papers Stuff plans to close.

The media company reported today that it could not find buyers for Wairarapa News, the Tribune, Waiheke Marketplace, Rotorua Review and Ruapehu Press so had to close them.

This adds to a list of closures that already includes Christchurch Mail, Napier Mail, Hastings Mail, North Waikato News and Discovery magazine - all of which are to close on April 28.

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher said 17 staff were affected and 14 roles would disappear in the editorial and commercial teams.

Advertisement

"We are working with people to make sure they have the support they need, and that we have closely considered what this will mean for our remaining staff," Boucher said.

This follows Stuff's February announcement that it planned to close or sell 28 of its community papers.

Read more: Fairfax to sell or close 28 print mastheads

"We will know by the third week of May what is happening with the remaining titles and will provide another update then," Boucher said.

In announcing the closure of the papers in February, Boucher said the company was focusing on its digital platforms, Stuff and Neighbourly as well as its various new ventures to drive revenue.



"This is providing some offset to ongoing print advertising challenges, however we need to continue to act decisively in transitioning our business model into an increasingly digital business."

Full list of titles affected:

Avenues Waikato Farmer Admire Marlborough NZ Dairy Farmer Discover Magazine Selwyn and Ashburton Outlook Admire Nelson Hastings Mail Christchurch Mail Napier Mail The Tribune Kaikoura Star Invercargill Eye Auto Xtra South Canterbury Herald Clutha Leader Waiheke Marketplace NewsLink Wairarapa News Queenstown Mirror NZ Farmer Waitaki Herald Canterbury Farmer North Waikato News Central District Farmer Rotorua Review Otago Southland Farmer Ruapehu Press