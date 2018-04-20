Air New Zealand says it's completed checks on the engines of its Dreamliner planes, but there'll be flight disruptions for another few months.

Safety regulators ordered a second round of checks on Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, which are wearing out sooner than expected.

The checks have caused a wave of disruption for thousands of New Zealanders over the past week, with flights either rescheduled or cancelled.

Two Dreamliners have been taken out of service for maintenance work in Singapore, and that could take a couple of months.

