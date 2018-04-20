More than 1 million electrical safety switches are being recalled because of a faulty switch. Other recalled consumer products this week include toy xylophones, ski bindings, and decorative cushions.

Here's a more detailed look:

ELECTRICAL SAFETY SWITCHES

DETAILS: Square D brand General Duty 30 & 60A, 120/240-volt, 2-phase and 3-phase NEMA 3R safety switches. The switches are a dark gray metal box with a black handle on the side that can be moved to an "ON" or "OFF" position. The "OFF" position is designed to shut off the flow of electricity. The switches may be used in or around commercial buildings, outbuildings, apartments and homes. They measure about 10 inches by 7 inches by 4 inches. Brand name "Square D", the ampere of the safety switch and the 120/240-volt or 240-volt marking is printed on a label on the front of the safety switch. The recalled switches were made between Jan. 1, 2014 and Jan. 18, 2018 and have date codes 1401 through 1803. The date codes are in the YYWW format (example: 1401 = year 2014, week 1). The date code of the product can only be found on the inside of the cover and is not accessible if the product is installed and in-service. They were sold at authorized Schneider Electric distributors, Home Depot, Lowe's, original equipment manufacturers and others stores nationwide and at Amazon.com, HomeDepot.com, and Lowes.com from January 2014 through January 2018. More details on switched involved in the recall can be found at: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Schneider-Electric-Recalls-Square-D-Safety-Switches-Due-to-Electrical-Shock-Hazard

Advertisement

WHY: The power can stay on when the safety switch handle is in the "OFF" position, posing an electrical shock or electrocution hazard to consumers.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,079,000

FOR MORE: Call Schneider Electric at 877-672-1953 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.schneider-electric.us/gdss-safetyalert or www.schneider-electric.com and click on "Square D" (found under Quick Links) for more information.

SKI BINDINGS

DETAILS: 2017-2018 model year LOOK Pivot brand ski bindings. The LOOK Pivot ski bindings were sold in black, white and yellow. LOOK is written on the front of the binding and Pivot is written on the side of the heel piece. Only date codes of H7, I7 or J7, without the letter 'V" stamped on the black plastic piece behind the turntable heel unit are included in the recall. Date codes can be found on the bottom of the heel piece and can be viewed by rotating the turntable heel unit 90 degrees. They were sold at specialty ski stores including Christy Sports, REI, Retail Concepts and Vail Resorts nationwide and online at Backcountry.com and Evo.com from September 2017 through November 2017. More details on the bindings can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Group-Rossignol-Recalls-LOOK-Pivot-Ski-Bindings-Due-to-Fall-Hazard

WHY: The heel piece on the ski binding can come loose, posing a fall hazard to the skier.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 6,900 in the U.S. and about 590 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call LOOK at 888-243-6722 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, send email to plefler@rossignol.com or visit https://m.rossignol.com/US and click on "Look Bindings Safety Recall" or www.look-bindings.com and click on "Recall" for more information.

LIGHT SETS

DETAILS: Jo-Ann's battery-operated Maker's Holiday 10-count LED string light sets. The light sets consist of 10 glass jars with white plastic snow and red plastic beads inside and a cork at the top that holds the LED bulb. The light strings measure about 73.5 inches long and have a tag attached with instructions as to how to replace the batteries. "Maker's Holiday" is printed on the front of the product packaging and SKU/UPC 1554-7201/603559321277 on the bottom left of the back side of the product packaging. They were sold at Jo-Ann stores from October 2017 through February 2018.

WHY: The light set's glass jars can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of glass jars breaking, resulting in cuts that required stitches.

HOW MANY: About 3,000.

FOR MORE: Call Jo-Ann stores at 888-739-4120 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, send email to customer.service@joann.com or visit www.joann.com and click on "Recalls" for more information.

DECORATIVE CUSHIONS

DETAILS: This recall involves 21 different Primark decorative cushions. The cushions were sold in various colors and shapes, including square, rectangular, heart-shaped, unicorn-shaped, and pumpkin-shaped. The product code is printed on the label attached to the cushion. They were sold at Primark's eight stores located in the Northeastern U.S. from May 2017 through February 2018. Details on the product codes can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Primark-Recalls-Decorative-Cushions-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

WHY: The cushions can catch fire if exposed to an ignition source, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 14,500.

FOR MORE: Call Primark at 855-215-5829 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.primark.com/en-us and click on "Customer Service" at the bottom of the page for more information.

TOY XYLOPHONES

DETAILS: Petit Collage musical jumbo wooden xylophones. They are musical instrument toys for children. The recalled toy xylophone has a wooden base shaped like the profile of an elephant with five different colored metal keys and a wooden beater stick with a red wooden ball attached to one end. The beater stick measures about 5 5/8 inches long by 3/4 inches wide. "Petit Collage" and "TT.1902.0617" are printed on the bottom back of the xylophone. Only xylophones with this letter/number combination are included in the recall. They were sold at Barnes & Noble, Patina, Urban Outfitters stores and other stores and at PetitCollage.com and other websites from August 2017 through February 2018.

WHY: The ball on the end of the toy xylophone beater stick can separate, posing a choking hazard to young children.

INCIDENTS: One report of the ball separating from the beater rod and one report of the ball being loose. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,900 in the U.S. and about 240 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Wild & Wolf at 855-215-5879 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.petitcollage.com and click on "Product Safety" or www.wildandwolf.com and click on "Product Safety News" for more information.

WATER BOTTLES

DETAILS: Base Brands children's Reduce Hydro Pro Furry Friends water bottles. The stainless steel insulated, 14-ounce water bottles were sold in a pack of two bottles: a pink bottle with a character of a bear face and a gray bottle with the character of a lamb head. The recalled water bottles have a removable lid gasket and a rubber carry strap. "Reduce," ''www.reduceeveryday.com," and 14oz/0.41L are printed on the blue or pink underside of the bottle. They were sold at Costco Wholesale stores and at www.amazon.com from January 2018 through February 2018.

WHY: The pink paint on the outside of the bear water bottle contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint standard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,000.

FOR MORE: Base Brands toll-free at 833-600-2887 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@basebrands.com or online at www.reduceeveryday.com and click on "Safety Notices" for more information.

SURFACE CLEANERS

DETAILS: 3000 PSI Briggs & Stratton and Craftsman branded pressure washer surface cleaners. The recalled surface cleaners are black, red, or gray and have the Briggs & Stratton or Craftsman brand names printed on the top of the product. All recalled models have 3000 PSI molded into the top of the housing. Surface cleaners are designed to clean a variety of outdoor surfaces including concrete, asphalt and stone walkways. The cleaner connects to a pressure washer rated up to 3000 PSI. They were sold at Briggs & Stratton dealers, Lowe's and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide and at www.Lowes.com from March 2010 through February 2018.

WHY: The surface cleaner's spray bar can break and detach from the central hub, causing broken pieces to strike consumers, posing an injury hazard.

INCIDENTS: Five reports of the surface cleaners spray bar detaching from the central hub, including one report of the spray bar striking an operator, resulting in a cut on the knee which required sutures to close.

HOW MANY: About 201,000 in the U.S. and 5,400 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Briggs & Stratton at 877-370-7505 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit www.briggsandstratton.com and click on "Support" at the top of the page and then "Recalls" or www.BriggsSurfaceCleanerInfo.com for more information.