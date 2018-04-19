Fletcher Building has raised $515 million of its planned $750 million offer to shareholders by hugely discounting new shares, announcing this morning it had filled most of the offer it revealed on Tuesday.

Retail investors now have from Monday till Friday next week to take up the offer, aimed to take the capital raising programme to the target $750m.

The business announced on Wednesday that it had raised $500m and today said it had got $515m, leaving the remaining shares in offer to be bought by retail shareholders.

On Wednesday, an NZX notice said: "Fletcher Building received strong support from existing institutional shareholders with eligible institutional shareholders electing to take up approximately 98 per cent (subject to change due to ongoing shareholding reconciliations) of their entitlements under the institutional entitlement offer."

The stock will begin trading on the NZX and ASX this morning, after going into a trading halt this week, giving more of an indication of how the market sees the troubled company.

"Fletcher Building is pleased to advise the successful completion of the institutional shortfall bookbuild of its $750m fully underwritten pro-rata accelerated 1 for 4.46 entitlement offer of new Fletcher Building shares," it told the NZX today.

"The gross proceeds raised in the institutional entitlement offer and institutional bookbuild has increased to approximately $515 million," it said this morning, following Wednesday's notice.

Fletcher sold its new shares at a discount of around 23 per cent to the price the stock was trading at on Monday.

"The institutional shortfall bookbuild of 2.2 million entitlements was well supported by eligible institutional shareholders and new investors," the company said.

"Fletcher Building shares are expected to resume trading on the NZX and ASX today," it said.

Shareholders with questions about the offer are being encouraged to telephone 0800 650 034.

