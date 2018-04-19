For some male victims of sexual assault and abuse, #MeToo can feel more like #WhatAboutMe?

They admire the women speaking out about traumatic experiences as assault and harassment victims, but wonder if men with similar scars will ever receive a comparable level of public empathy and understanding.

Multiple studies have concluded that about one in six men in the U.S. experienced childhood sexual abuse, compared to one in four women. Many adult men, particularly those in prison, also suffer sexual abuse.

But experts say many men are reluctant to speak up about the abuse they experienced or to seek professional help.