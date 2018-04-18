MEXICO CITY (AP) — Some 90,000 unionized construction workers have gone on strike in Panama to demand 15-percent wage increases.

The strike temporarily brought to a halt Panama City's frenzied building boom, which has filed much of the shoreline with skyscrapers.

The strike Wednesday was also expected to affect construction on the city's second subway line, and over 250 other building projects.

The construction union says its workers make between $700 and $1,500 per month in Panama's dollarized economy. The unions have won wage increases of 8 to 9 percent in recent years.

Builders are offering wage increases this year of about 0.5%.