New Zealanders will now have the ability to browse and shop over 45 million eligible items that can be shipped from the United States.

Amazon has launched the 'International Shopping' experience within its existing mobile app, making it easier for Kiwis to purchase products from the online retailer by screening out items ineligible to ship to New Zealand..

Samir Kumar, VP of Amazon exports and expansion, said the experience solves a big gripe of overseas customers finding products they wish to purchase, only to discover that they are not shipped outside the United States.

"Customers have been asking for a way to easily find and shop only for products available to be shipped to them. The International Shopping experience solves this customer need and makes it simple to browse, shop and ship more than 45 million products to over a hundred countries around the world," Kumar said.

The International Shopping experience displays clear pricing in New Zealand Dollars, shipping costs and import duty estimates with Amazon coordinating with courier services for customs clearance on behalf of the customer so there are no surprises at the time of purchase or delivery.

"We are always innovating on behalf of our customers, and with today's launch, we are making the shopping experience on mobile devices even better and more convenient for our customers who live outside the US," Kumar said.

New Zealand customers can choose from different shipping options and delivery speeds.

The experience is available on mobile browser and mobile app for both iOS and Android mobile devices.

To get started, customers can download the free Amazon Shopping App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and they will automatically be placed into the International Shopping experience, based on their location.

The International Shopping experience offers shopping in 5 languages, including English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, German, and Brazilian Portuguese, with the ability to shop in 25 currencies.