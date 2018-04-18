Mexican food lovers, rejoice!

After much speculation, New Zealand is expected to have a Taco Bell store by 2020, it has been revealed.

Russel Creedy, chief executive of Restaurant Brands, told Radio New Zealand that Taco Bell will open its first store in the country in the "not too distant future".

"It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when … I can see it being in the not too distant future, a year or two, and I'm looking forward to it."

Restaurant Brands, which owns KFC, Pizza Hutt, Starbucks, Carl's Jr and Taco Bell, has had success with the first Taco Bell in Australia and is looking to replicate that in New Zealand.

The company announced a $35.5 million net profit after tax this week - up nearly a third on the previous year's take of $26m.

