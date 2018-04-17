___

IMF: A major trade rift could imperil solid global economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund warned that rising trade tensions between the United States and China risk undermining a global economy that the IMF believes should otherwise grow solidly this year. The lending agency has kept its forecast for worldwide growth this year at 3.9 percent, which would be its fastest pace since 2011. But its chief economist, Maurice Obstfeld, said this bright outlook could be derailed by a major trade conflict.

Starbucks to close stores for an afternoon for bias training

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks says it will close its more than 8,000 U.S. stores for several hours next month to conduct racial-bias training to its nearly 175,000 workers. The company is trying to tamp down a racially charged uproar over the arrest of two black men at one of its stores in Philadelphia. The arrests had sparked protests and calls for a boycott on social media.

Supreme Court hears case about online sales tax collection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems concerned about doing away with a rule that has meant consumers don't get charged sales tax on some online purchases. The justices heard argument Tuesday in a case that deals with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchases. Right now, if a business is shipping a product to a state where it doesn't have an office, warehouse or other physical presence, it doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax. States want the Supreme Court to abandon that rule.

IRS payment site fails on tax day, extensions to be granted

Americans who waited until the last day to pay their tax bill got an unwelcome surprise: The IRS website to make payments and access other key services is down. The IRS still expects Americans to pay their taxes but U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says extensions will be granted to those impacted when the site is up again

Cambridge Analytica ex-CEO refuses to testify in UK

LONDON (AP) — The British Parliament's media committee says that Cambridge Analytica's former CEO, Alexander Nix, will no longer testify at an upcoming session on fake news, citing an investigation by British authorities. Nix had been recalled by the committee to testify Wednesday following testimony by Christopher Wylie on the use of data belonging to some 87 million Facebook users in the campaign for Donald Trump's presidential election.

1 dead after jetliner apparently blows an engine in flight

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Southwest Airlines jet apparently blew an engine at about 30,000 feet and got hit by shrapnel that smashed a window and damaged the fuselage Tuesday, killing a passenger and injuring seven others, authorities said. The plane, a twin-engine Boeing 737 bound from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard, made an emergency landing in Philadelphia just before noon as passengers breathing through oxygen masks that dropped from the ceiling said their prayers and braced for impact.

Goldman reports 26 percent surge in profits, helped by taxes

NEW YORK (AP) — Investment bank Goldman Sachs said Tuesday that its first quarter profits rose by 26 percent, helped by a lower tax bill and a surge in market volatility. The Wall Street bank earned $2.83 billion, or $6.95 a share, compared with $2.26 billion, or $5.15 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results topped analysts' forecasts, who were looking for Goldman to earn $5.58 a share, according to FactSet.

Dick's destroying all the guns it pulled from its shelves

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dick's Sporting Goods is destroying all the guns and accessories that it stopped selling earlier this year after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The retailer said Tuesday that it is in the process of destroying all the firearms it pulled from its shelves, rather than trying to return them to their manufacturers.

Russia blocks some Google, Amazon servers after Telegram ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's communications watchdog says it is blocking access to some servers owned by tech giants Google and Amazon in order to comply with a court order to block a popular messaging app. The Russian Communications Agency told the Interfax news agency Tuesday it was blocking a "significant number" of servers owned by Google and Amazon because it believes that the Telegram app is using them to circumvent the ban.

Iceland company to resume commercial hunting of fin whales

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A whaling company in Iceland says it is preparing to bring commercial hunting of fin whales back to the Nordic island nation after a two-year freeze. Hvalur hf (Whale Inc.) says it is readying two vessels for the 100-day summer whaling season. Fin whale hunting stopped in Iceland after the 2015 hunt, when Japan refused to import the catch because of health requirements. Fin whales are the world's second-largest whales, and Iceland is the only country where they can be hunted commercially.

US stocks add to gains as company earnings reports impress

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology companies led U.S. stocks solidly higher, giving the market its second straight gain. Consumer-services companies, retailers and health care stocks accounted for a big slice of the broad rally. Banks declined, pulled down by falling bond yields. Oil prices recovered from an early slide. Upbeat company earnings and outlooks, as well as some encouraging economic data, helped put investors in a buying mood.

The S&P 500 index rose 28.55 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,706.39. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 213.59 points, or 0.9 percent, to 24,786.63. The Nasdaq composite climbed 124.81 points, or 1.7 percent, to 7,281.10. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 16.77 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,579.80.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 30 cents to settle at $66.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 16 cents to close at $71.58 per barrel. Heating oil dropped 1 cent to $2.06 a gallon. Wholesale gasoline was little changed at $2.04 a gallon. Natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.