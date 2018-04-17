Former ASB chief executive Barbara Chapman has joined the NZME board as an independent director.

Chairman of the board Peter Cullinane welcomed the addition of Chapman to the team.

"Barbara will further enhance the experience and diversity of our Board, bringing valuable governance to the table in relation to people and culture, marketing and technology," Cullinane said.



Chapman brings extensive executive experience to the board, having served as chief executive and managing director of ASB from 2011 until February 2018.

The appointment of Chapman comes as part of NZME's board renewal process, which will see the company, which owns the New Zealand Herald, Newstalk ZB, OneRoof, YUDU, GrabOne, ZM and a host of other radio brands, announce one further director in 2018.

Advertisement

The appointment of Chapman to the NZME board comes after last week's news that she was also joining the Genesis Energy board.



Chapman's appointment to the NZME board is effective immediately.