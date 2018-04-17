When we start a new job, most of us expect a fat new salary to go with it.

But according to a global human resources expert, most of us are making one very simple mistake during the interview process that could cost us a big jump in income.

Paul Wolfe, the senior vice president of human resources at Indeed, the world's biggest job site, said when it came to negotiating a pay rise, knowledge was always key.

He said most recruiters asked jobseekers for their salary to find out if the company and the applicant were on the same page, and suggested providing a salary range which included both your current and desired income.

But he said if a jobseeker was determined to get a significant pay jump, they needed to come to the interview armed with information surrounding average salaries for similar jobs within their industry.

"If you are making $60,000 today but you feel you should be making $80,000, be honest about what you are making and why you require more," he said.

"If you have done additional research and you think $80,000 is a reasonable salary, be as transparent as possible. It is a tough conversation, but transparency builds better relationships.

"But without data it's harder to prove why you think you are being underpaid. As a recruiter, you need to help me understand why you need more — do your due diligence and make a strong case."

He said many jobseekers also made the mistake of focusing on a base salary instead of other perks or bonuses which might be more valuable.

"Perks are really the key to the conversation. Any job comes with a base salary, but there could be a bonus plan you are entitled to, or an incentive plan or perks with superannuation or leave. It is important to really understand the breadth of what they are offering," he said.

"For every jobseeker, certain things will be more important. Some people looking for a job might be getting married soon so additional time off might be more important to them, or if they have started a family they might care about additional benefits [apart from pay]."

When it comes to landing the job, Wolfe said his best piece of advice was to research the company and the role.

"In your cover letter, clearly demonstrate you have read about the company — for example, if there has been a recent press piece about the company, refer to that and it will help you stand out," he said.

"Read the company's reviews online, see if they have been in the press recently, ask what the culture is like. You often pick up the energy in the office as you are walking through to your interview, so ask about that.

"In face-to-face interviews the candidates that always stand out for me are the ones who have no questions for me — and not in a good way. Even if you have already asked all your questions at different stages of the recruitment process, if you are speaking with different people, ask the same question to see if you get a different answer."

Wolfe said job seekers should be on the lookout for several "red flags".

"When it comes to the face-to-face interview, do they know you are supposed to be there? Is a room ready for you and is someone there to greet you? When you walk through the office to the interview, do people look engaged and excited, or are they slumped over their computers waiting for 5pm to strike?" he said.

"You can sense the energy in the environment just being there."

Wolfe said people should also ask about the potential for career development and that everyone should remember the interview process was a "two-way street".

He recommended including some personal information in a CV, such as any volunteering experience or examples of when a candidate had moved cities for work, to "create a well-rounded picture" of the jobseeker.