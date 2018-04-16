NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Eldorado Resorts Inc., up $5.80 to $41.50

The casino and hotel company agreed to buy seven properties from Tropicana Entertainment for $1.85 billion.

Shire PLC, up 22 cents to $152.41

The drugmaker said it will sell its cancer treatment business to France's Servier for $2.4 billion.

Bank of America Corp., up 13 cents to $29.93

The bank posted a larger profit, helped by corporate tax cuts and rising interest rates.

Navistar International Corp., up $3.65 to $40.71

Reuters reported that Volkswagen might buy the truck and engine maker.

WPP PLC, down $3.97 to $80.56

The advertising company's CEO, Martin Sorrell, resigned after an investigation into allegations he misused company assets.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., up $6.98 to $119.75

The transportation company said shipping volumes grew in the first quarter and rates increased.

Acacia Communications Inc., down $14.40 to $25.63

The Commerce Department is banning U.S. companies from selling to Chinese telecommunications company ZTE.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $4.57 to $54.08

The pharmaceutical company and competitor Merck both reported clinical trial data for key cancer drugs.