Bank stocks buckled on Friday, even after several reported fatter profits than analysts expected, and the sharp declines overshadowed gains elsewhere in the market to drag the S&P 500 lower.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 7.69 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,656.30.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 122.91, or 0.5 percent, to 24,360.14.

The Nasdaq composite lost 33.60, or 0.5 percent, to 7,106.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 7.82, or 0.5 percent, to 1,549.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 51.83 points, or 2 percent.

The Dow is up 427.38 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 191.54 points, or 2.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.21 points, or 2.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 17.31 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is down 359.08 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 203.26 points, or 2.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 14.00 points, or 0.9 percent.