Gagged former Fonterra director Leonie Guiney intends to sue the dairy company's board of directors for defamation.

Guiney, who left the board last year, was named in a High Court injunction sought by Fonterra, along with a rural publication and other unnamed media, including the Herald.

The court orders restrained Guiney "breaching her duties of confidentiality" to Fonterra and prevented media from using information received from her.

Lawyers for Guiney have filed a statement of defence on her behalf.

Guiney has also instructed them to make a claim of defamation against the Fonterra board over a letter sent out by the board to shareholders explaining the injunction action, in which the board alleged Guiney had leaked and misrepresented details of board discussions.

Last month, following the injunction and the letter, Guiney told the Herald her reputation had been "inaccurately sullied" and she was looking to Fonterra to fix the situation.

A Fonterra spokesman said while the matter was before the court the company could not comment.

Her statement of defence and the claim for defamation will be heard in the High Court at Wellington where the injunction was ordered last month.

Guiney is being represented by Nikki Pender of Wellington law firm Franks Ogilvie.