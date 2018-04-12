Technology companies, banks and industrial companies all rose Thursday as investors continued to let go of some of their concerns about the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 21.80 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,663.99.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 293.60 points, or 1.2 percent, to 24,483.05.

The Nasdaq composite surged 71.22 points, or 1 percent, to 7,140.25.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 10.52 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,557.33.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 59.52 points, or 2.3 percent.

The Dow is up 550.29 points, or 2.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 225.14 points, or 3.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 44.03 points, or 2.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 9.62 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow is down 236.17 points, or 1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 236.86 points, or 3.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 21.82 points, or 1.4 percent.