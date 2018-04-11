China's Champion Pizza, which sells more than 100,000 pizzas a day, has signed a customer new customer agreement with Fonterra after a 20-year relationship.

Fonterra's director of global food service, Grant Watson, said Fonterra had been part of Champion's growth over the years.

"With more people in China trying westernised food, that growth is increasing all the time," he in a statement. Fonterra supples Champion with mozzarella and cream.

Champion already has 650 stores and they are looking to increase this to 2000 over the next three years, Fonterra said.

- Staff Reporter