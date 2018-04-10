Spark NZ has advised of storm damage to its cellphone tower network, saying some broadband is affected, it is using generators as a stand-by measure and Auckland equipment is affected.

"Spark's network has not sustained any physical damage as a result of the storm. However, due to power outages caused by the severe weather overnight, 50 Spark cellphone towers around the country are currently offline and a number of others are running on battery power.

"Where possible, we're deploying generators to restore power to some cellphone towers this morning.

"As the majority of the affected cellphone towers are in the greater Auckland area, customers may still receive some mobile coverage from other cellphone towers in their area. However customers may experience slower than usual mobile data connections as the load increases on the remaining towers.

"Broadband and landline customers in areas that have had experienced power outages may also be experiencing a loss of service," Spark said, apologising for that.

Meanwhile Chorus says its copper and fibre networks "largely operating as usual" across the country despite the storm.

In Auckland and Taranaki there have been power outage issues and some cabinets and exchanges re running on battery back-up systems or generators to keep cellphone and radio sites running.

About 6000 households and businesses are without phone or broadband service.

A Chorus spokesman its service companies had increased the number of technicians available so they can deal with outages as quickly as possible but it would only access sites if it was safe to do so.

"Technicians will prioritise medical escalations as they are raised by retail phone and broadband providers."