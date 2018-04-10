iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 8, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
2. Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Advertisement
3. The Shape of Water
4. The Post
5. The Greatest Showman
6. I, Tonya
7. Pitch Perfect 3
8. The Florida Project
9. Thor: Ragnarok
10. Father Figures (2017)
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Florida Project
2. Lady Bird
3. Darkest Hour
4. The Disaster Artist
5. I Kill Giants
6. The Layover
7. Phantom Thread
8. Outside In
9. The Redeemed and the Dominant: Fittest On Earth
10. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy
_
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.