Workers at the L'Oreal distribution centre in Mangere have won the right to be paid a living wage following the threat of strike action.

The workers proposed going on strike after it was revealed that one of their colleagues, Jones Ioane, was sleeping in his car 160km from his family to pay bills.

Employees were already frustrated and struggling with the company's pay rates, but the story of their co-worker was the breaking point.

Following the proposed strike action, L'Oréal has announced it will make the new minimum pay rate the new Living Wage of $20.55.

FIRST Union's transport, logistics and manufacturing divisional secretary Jared Abbott welcomed the move, saying it will stop families from struggling to make ends meet.

"This is about companies realising that employees are people with the need for money to not only pay for life's bills, but to enable them to have some downtime with their families," said Abbott.

"This is about general common decency. We are thankful for our members who had the courage to say enough is enough, and to L'Oréal for responding in a humane way."

The move represents over a $4 per hour increase for many of the workers, on a 40 hour week, equating around $160 of additional money to these households.

Until now L'Oréal's workers were paid rates ranging from $15.75 per hour for new starts to $18.71 for more senior workers.

There were also a number of long-term labour-hire workers still on minimum wage despite having worked there for several years and the company has now committed to converting employees on labour hire contracts to permanent jobs.