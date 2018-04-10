Some familiar hotel chains are getting their names tweaked.

Wyndham Hotel Group announced Tuesday that it's adding the words "by Wyndham" to 12 hotel brand names.

Days Inn becomes Days Inn by Wyndham. Ramada will be Ramada by Wyndham. Super 8 becomes Super 8 by Wyndham.

Also getting the added "by Wyndham" are AmericInn, Travelodge, Howard Johnson, Baymont, Dolce, Trademark, Dazzler, Esplendor and Ramada Encore.

More than 7,000 hotels will be affected, with logos, online listings and physical signs made over.

The solidifying of Wyndham hotel brands comes as Wyndham Worldwide prepares to spin off its hotel business into a separately traded company apart from its timeshare business. That spinoff will finalize in the second quarter.

Wyndham is also in the process of adding La Quinta to its lodging portfolio.