The Cambridge Analytica scandal has seen many people quit Facebook (which, as it turns out, is not that easy).

Others, however, continue to see the benefits of the social network and are looking at ways to tighten security and maintain a certain degree of privacy while using the platform.

If you have decided to keep your Facebook account but want to make it safer, here are 10 things you should consider deleting:

1. Location tools

If you access Facebook from an Android or iOS phone, consider disabling location services so the app cannot pick up your location at any given time.

2. Your birthday

You'd be surprised how much confidential information hackers can access using something like your birthday.

3. Your phone number

Give your phone number to individuals at your discretion but do not publish it for all of Facebook to see or you could end up the target of scammers and stalkers.

4. Photographs of your young children

It has been estimated that around 50 per cent of photos of children on paedophile sites have been taken from parents' social media sites, including Facebook.

5. Your home location

Hopefully you have not been doing this but some people do actually tag themselves at home, giving away the exact location of where they live.

6. Boarding pass photos

A post bragging about your holiday is going to annoy your friends who are stuck at work. If you include a photo of your boarding pass, you're also giving away a lot more information than you think: the barcode on the boarding pass is unique to you and can lead to the information you gave the airline.

7. Information about where your children go to school

Do not risk a potential sex offender finding out where your child goes to school.

8. When and where you are going on a holiday

If you get burgled while you are on holiday, your insurance company could even decline your claim if you've posted on social media about your holiday plans.

9. Your address

People sometimes innocently add their address to Facebook when planning private events such as birthday parties in their own homes. Refrain from including your address in these events and, instead, message each guest individually, and privately, with the exact location.

10. Credit card details

Never. Ever. Ever.

