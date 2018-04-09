Got a killer online dating profile? You can now use it to earn some serious coin on the side.

UK bidding site Bidvine has recently launched a Professional Tinder Coach service — and according to the website, it has been designed to "help the people out there struggling to find love master the world's most popular dating app".

People signing up for the service decide how often they require coaching sessions, and what areas of the app they would like to improve in, before being matched with a coach.

For example, they can opt for help with swiping, writing a bio or taking and selecting profile pictures.

Coaches can also help students learn how to pen a witty opening line and land the all-important first date.

Once a coach and client are matched, they then decide how often to schedule sessions, which can be done either virtually or in-person — although Bidvine suggests at least three sessions initially.

While each coach is able to set their own fee, prices start at $55 an hour — which means suave Tinder users can make a fortune helping the unlucky-in-love.

To become a Bidvine Tinder coach, applicants must have more than 250 matches in the last 12 months under their belt — which must be proven by providing screenshots.

Potential coaches must also provide screenshots of conversations to show they have been on at least 10 dates.

If Bidvine approves the application, the coach is then free to set up their profile and bid on people's advertised jobs.

Coaches are also needed for other popular dating apps such as Grindr, Bumble and Happn.

The job ad asks potential coaches: "Has swiping right and seeing 'It's a match!' become so normal that you don't even bother messaging your matches anymore? Do you have more matches than all of your friends combined?

"Well, don't worry, because we've got something that's going to turn your Tinder addiction into something useful!

"For many of us out there, swiping right and getting a match is the norm, and using the world's most popular dating app is as easy as riding a bike — however, for some people, the dating scene can be tough.

"That's why we need your help to give them the best chance at finding a partner — and you'll get paid to do it!"

The only caveat is that people requiring help with "swiping" must meet with their coach in person.

