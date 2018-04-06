LAS VEGAS (AP) — Disgraced casino mogul Steve Wynn has sued the attorney of a dancer who accused him of inappropriate behavior.

Wynn's attorneys filed the defamation lawsuit Thursday against lawyer Lisa Bloom and her firm in U.S. court in Las Vegas. It seeks at least $75,000 in damages.

Wynn resigned from Wynn Resorts in February amid sexual misconduct allegations that he has denied.

Bloom's law firm said last month that she's representing a dancer in the show "Showstoppers" at the Wynn Las Vegas casino-resort. Its news release accused Wynn of leering at female performers in "physically revealing" segments of the show.

Wynn's lawsuit calls the allegations false. His attorney accuses Bloom of intentionally ignoring that Wynn was "legally blind" when she alleges the leering occurred.

Bloom says she'll fight Wynn in court and believes he sued "in an attempt to intimidate other women."