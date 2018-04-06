NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on the New York arrest of ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor has arrived at the courthouse. He had been brought out of a New York City police station in handcuffs after a backstage melee that forced the removal of three fights from UFC's biggest card of the year.

McGregor, looking composed, held his chin up as he walked toward an unmarked police vehicle on Friday morning.

Advertisement

He did not acknowledge a throng of journalists or two onlookers who shouted messages of support.

Video footage appears to show the promotion's most bankable star throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a Thursday news conference for UFC 223 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

It was not immediately known if McGregor has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

_____

7:50 a.m.

Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges after a backstage melee that forced the removal of three fights from UFC's biggest card of the year.

Video footage appears to show the promotion's most bankable star throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a Thursday news conference for UFC 223 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

The New York Police Department says McGregor was charged and awaiting a court appearance Friday, facing three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

Video showed McGregor with a group of people causing chaos Thursday as they took an elevator to the loading dock at Barclays Center. He can be seen tossing trash cans and being prevented from throwing a barricade at a bus during his unannounced New York appearance.