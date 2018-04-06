NEW YORK (AP) — Technology that once promised freedom from the office has instead become a ball and chain in its own right. It's blurred the lines between work hours and, well, any other hours.

A New York City Council member wants to put a stop to that.

Rafael Espinal has proposed legislation that would bar employers from requiring employees to check and respond to non-emergency emails, texts and other electronic communications sent outside of regular work hours, or retaliating against them if they didn't.

The recently introduced legislation is only in the beginning stages, with initial committee hearings expected sometime in June.

Advertisement

Doubters wonder how it could work, especially in always-buzzing New York City.