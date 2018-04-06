Hundreds of thousands of Kiwi drivers have checked whether their car is affected by a nationwide recall of 50,000 vehicles in the last three days.

The New Zealand Transport Agency's (NZTA) recalls website has been visited 1.3 million times by more than 200,000 unique users since Wednesday, when the Government announced the compulsory recall of all cars fitted with a faulty Takata airbag.

Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi said the high online traffic was an encouraging first step, but he wanted to see the momentum carried through to people actually taking their cars in to have the airbags replaced.

• READ MORE: Explainer: Is your car one of the 50,000 affected in the recall?

• READ MORE: New Zealand recalls 50,000 cars with faulty Takata airbags

Advertisement

• READ MORE: Edward Rooney: Airbag replacement requires as little as an hour

Over the three days prior to the Government's announcement, about 1300 people had checked the website.

That number ballooned to nearly 214,000 in the period from Wednesday to Friday afternoon, according to figures provided to the Herald by the Minister's office.

A voluntary recall for Takata airbags has been in place since 2013 but the Government said it wasn't making enough progress.

The spike in numbers since Wednesday's announcement was "very promising", Faafoi said.

"I think the message is getting through to people."

In a little over a month the Government will enact a ban on faulty airbags coming into New Zealand, which will contribute to phasing out the dangerous parts entirely.

An oversight group including representatives from the Ministry of Innovation, Employment and Business, the NZTA and Customs as well as industry representatives would be keeping a close eye on how many people were engaging with the recall, Faafoi said.

Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi, Motor Vehicle Association boss David Crawford, left, and Consumer NZ head of testing Paul Smith, announcing the recall. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Manufacturers and importers have 18 months to close out repairs on affected vehicles.

If that time frame was drawing closer and the numbers of replacements were low, Faafoi said he would be looking at ways to speed the process up again.

But he was "very happy with the numbers [so far]. I'm encouraged by that."

There have been around 100 million vehicles supplied worldwide with affected Takata airbags with 19 reported fatalities and around 200 incidents where Takata airbags have not deployed correctly.

There have not been any fatal accidents involving the airbags in New Zealand.

The NZTA website says the repair will not cost the car owner anything - and that costs for both parts and labour should be picked up by the vehicle supplier.