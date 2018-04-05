New Zealanders are again being targeted by mysterious calls from international numbers as part of an elaborate scam that emerges every few years.

Dubbed the "Wangiri" scam, which translates from the Japanese to "one ring and cut", the con artists use automated diallers to leave missed calls on the user's phone from an unknown international number. Should the user call back, they are charged premium rates of up to $50 a minute.

This is not the first time such scams have hit New Zealanders. As recently as February last year, there were reports of similar scams.

"Unfortunately the 'wangiri' scam hits our shores from time to time, but we are not seeing a surge in this type of scam at the moment," said Vodafone spokesperson Elissa Downey.

"Our best advice is to avoid answering those numbers or any number you don't recognise or expect a call from and let the call go to voicemail. That way you can check if the message is from someone you were expecting or actually want to hear from. If the caller does not leave a message, ignore it and don't call the number back."

Beyond the missed call variation of the "wangiri" scam, Downey also recommends keeping an eye out for other scams.

"Another one to watch out for is an unsolicited call and someone starts engaging with you," Downey told the Herald.

"Typically, with this type of scam they are calling from overseas but sometimes they might spoof a New Zealand number, fixed or mobile, and they either try to sell you something or ask you for money."

Downey recommends users treat the interactions exactly the same as they would an unsolicited email.

"Simply hang up and don't engage," she said.

"It is really important to always be on your guard with callers you don't know – if something seems a bit off or too good to be true, it usually is."

She also advises mobile users to notify their telco immediately if they have received a strange call or large charge.

"We work with the wider telco industry to block certain numbers from connecting through to customers phones if we know they are linked to a scam."

Downey finally recommends that users check the Consumer Protection website if they're in any doubt about whether something might be a scam.