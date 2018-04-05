Virgin Galactic has conducted the first powered test flight of its new space tourism rocket.

Virgin Galactic tweeted that the spaceship named Unity was carried aloft by its mothership and released over California's Mojave Desert early Thursday.

The company said the spacecraft achieved supersonic speed before the pilots shut down the engine and it glided back to Mojave Air & Space Port.

VSS Unity completed her first supersonic, rocket-powered flight this morning in Mojave, California. Another great test flight, another step closer to being #NMReady pic.twitter.com/hVde2oAZWt — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) April 5, 2018

This was Virgin Galactic's first powered flight since the 2014 crash of its original spaceship that killed one of its two pilots.

Unity was previously flown on test flights in which it remained attached to the mother ship and others in which it was released to glide without lighting the rocket.

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson tweeted that "Space feels tantalisingly close now."