A young couple who demanded compensation after claiming they fell ill on holidays were caught out thanks to their social media photos.

Chelsea Devine, 21, and Jamie Melling, 22, from Liverpool in the UK, went on a 10-day all-inclusive holiday to Benidorm, Spain in September 2015.

The holiday was booked with travel and tourism company TUI, and they stayed at the Levante Beach Apartments during their trip, news.com.au reports.

In May 2016, the couple both claimed they had contracted serious food poisoning from food and drinks consumed during their stay, and each demanded £2500 in compensation from TUI.

The pair claimed they were seriously ill during their holiday, and that the sickness lasted for weeks.

However, Liverpool County Court heard their social media accounts revealed a variety of happy, poolside selfies, which caused judge Sally Hatfield QC to brand them both as "fundamentally dishonest".

They recently received a record fine of more than £15,000 ($29,000) for their fraudulent claim.

According to The Sun, Recorder Sally Hatfield QC said there was no evidence the pair had been ill during their trip.

"I find that they have not proved that they were ill. I cannot accept that they would upload photographs of themselves as a happy couple if the holiday was as they claim," she said.

"The statements are identical. They say that they did not collude, but it is clear the statements were not written by them. There are inaccuracies in them.

"They did not complain [at the time] despite it being easy to do so. They did not complain when they came home. Have the claimants proved that they were ill?"

The judge also said the couple had not mentioned their supposed sickness to hotel staff at the time.

"I do not accept that they did not raise the fact of their alleged illness with the hotel because they were young and inexperienced," she said.

"They were young, but they were in contact with their parents, who apparently gave them no advice. I find that there is no reason why they did not complain.

"I do not attribute any illness to the unsatisfactory food. There is no evidence of contamination. I accept the evidence of the hotel, and there is no evidence of any outbreak."

A representative of TUI said it was "disappointing" the company had to fight the claim in court.

"It's disappointing we have had to go this far to defend our industry and hotel partners, as well as protect honest holiday-makers," the representative said.

"The court has found they brought claims that are fundamentally dishonest and have been ordered to pay our costs.

"This goes to highlight the penalty you can face if you bring an exaggerated or fraudulent holiday sickness claim."

The couple's doctor and solicitor may also face legal action over a potential conflict of interest after it was found their GP was married to one of the partners at the legal practice which represented Devine and Melling.

Apparently, a huge number of British tourists are making bogus food poisoning claims while overseas, particularly in Spain.

The problem is so widespread Prime Minister Theresa May has even vowed to crack down on fraudsters.

In October 2017, UK couple Deborah Briton, 53, and Paul Roberts, 43, were jailed for making fake holiday sickness claims in a landmark case.