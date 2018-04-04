NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Boeing Co., down $3.38 to $327.44

Industrial companies took some of the worst losses after China proposed tariffs on aircraft and other items.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., down 9 cents to $40.60

The chain of restaurants and arcades gave disappointing sales forecasts for the current year.

Acuity Brands Inc., down $5.30 to $129.48

The lighting company reported a smaller quarterly profit than analysts had expected.

Lennar Corp., up $5.73 to $62.82

The homebuilder posted better sales than Wall Street had forecast.

U.S. Steel Corp., down 1 cent to $34.99

China's list of $50 billion in possible tariffs also included imported steel.

Hormel Foods Inc., up $1.65 to $35.87

Shares of food and consumer goods makers rose as investors bought those high-dividend stocks for their yield.

Range Resources Corp., down 17 cents to $13.78

Energy companies sank along with oil prices as investors worried that trade tensions could slow down growth in the global economy.

Cloudera Inc., down $8.95 to $13.29

The technology company's fiscal year forecasts disappointed analysts.