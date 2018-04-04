Gun dealer David Tipple has made it to the Gold Coast to watch his daughter compete in the Commonwealth Games.

Tipple's trip to support skeet shooter Chloe Tipple was in limbo as a visa had not been confirmed hours before he was due to fly yesterday.

"If it comes through today, I'll have to drop everything and just go to the airport," the Gun City owner told The Star just before lunch time yesterday.

So that's what he did.

Tipple posted a selfie from the seat of an airplane on his Facebook page at 3.30pm, bound for the Gold Coast.

"On my way to be with Chloe and Betsy at the Commonwealth Games. Thank you Australian Visa office for coming through in time!" Tipple wrote on Facebook.

Tipple needed a visa as he was prosecuted in the United States 13 years ago for having guns in his suitcase without the correct paperwork, as well as having a reckless driving conviction from 2009.

Chloe Tipple is one of New Zealand's greatest medal prospects at the games. She competed at the Rio De Janeiro Olympics, finishing 13th.

Tipple said he would have "tears in his eyes" watching his daughter represent New Zealand during the opening ceremony.

- The Star