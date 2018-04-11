Whanganui's new "Hell on Wheels" kitchen is one of the first two Hell Pizza mobile stores to be rolled out.

The pizza company plans 30 lower-cost franchise operations in smaller towns around New Zealand that it says are "too small to support a bricks-and-mortar store".



The investment required from franchisees is less than half that required for a store.



Hell general manager Ben Cumming said the Whanganui Hell on Wheels which opened in Victoria Ave in March, along with one launched in Cambridge, had been "an instant hit".



"Both franchises have been running at near capacity on busy nights," Mr Cumming said.



The Hell on Wheels mobile kitchens are custom-built to look like a truck from the movie Mad Max.

The 6.5m-long, triple-axle unit houses a commercial pizza oven capable of cooking 80 double pizzas an hour.

The kitchen includes a refrigerated bench, deep fryer, separate sink and hand basin with hot water tank and a wastewater storage system.