Rocket Lab has confirmed a 14-day window for its first fully commercial launch.

The US company, which launches from the Mahia Peninsula, confirmed on Wednesday an Electron satellite launch would have a window between April 20 and May 11.

The launch would be called "It's Business Time" an apparent nod to the Kiwi comedy classic song by Flight of the Conchords.

On each of those days there will be a four-hour launch period from 12.30pm (NZT).

It would deliver payload for customers Spire Global and GeoOptics Inc into orbit.

"It's Business Time represents the shift to responsive space," said Rocket Lab founder and chief executive Peter Beck.

"We always set out to create a vehicle and launch site that could offer the world's most frequent launch capability and we're achieving that in record time."

To meet a burgeoning 2018/19 launch manifest, Mr Beck said Rocket Lab had rapidly scaled production of the Electron launch vehicle across its three-acre headquarters and production facility in Huntington Beach, California.

The company would produce 100 3D printed Rutherford engines this year to support a monthly launch cadence by the end of this year.

"It's Business Time" will be live-streamed to the public, with the feed available 15 minutes before launch at rocketlabusa.com.



