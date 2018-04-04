New Zealand has one of the least generous pensions relative to the working wage, according to research by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Retirees in the Netherlands receive more than 100 per cent of their country's average working wage bu8t Kiwi superannuitants get just 43 per cent - ranking it 6th worst equal with Australia.

But it could be worse.

Pensioners in the United Kingdom get just 29 per cent of the average working wage and those living in South Africa, which is not in the OECD, get just 17 per cent.

The average across the OECD was 63 per cent.

The research was part of a wider look at pensions across 35 countries and delves into changes between 2015 and 2017.

It found that the pace of change to pension policy had slowed in recent years as fallout from the global financial crisis had lessened and governments had become richer.

But increasing the retirement age was still on the agenda for many: half of the OECD countries planned to do so in the future, including some that had linked it to rising life expectancy.

Under New Zealand's Labour-led Government the age of eligibility for New Zealand Superannuation is set to stay at 65.

But the report warned that if greater employment at older age did not happen the ageing population would "generate lower pension levels", reducing well-being during retirement.

"It is therefore essential that efficient complementary labour market policies are put in place to maximise the use of substantial health-related work capacity at older ages in many countries.

"These policies should focus on limiting the impact of job losses, upgrading skills throughout the career, enhancing job quality and removing barriers to retain and hire older workers."

New Zealand has one of the highest levels of over 65s still in the workforce.

And despite New Zealand's pension appearing to be less generous than in other countries, poverty levels remain low.

Just 10.6 per cent of over 65s in New Zealand were considered to be living in poverty compared to the OECD average of 12.5 per cent.

But of those 76 and over, 15 per cent were in poverty compared to 13.9 per cent across the OECD.

Australia, which has a compulsory superannuation scheme, has much higher levels of poverty at 26 per cent of over 65s and 29 per cent of those 76 and over.