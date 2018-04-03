A Queensland man who is trying to sell his sister's beat-up car has captured the world's attention thanks to this brutally honest — and hilarious — ad.

Sean Connors, from the Sunshine Coast, recently posted an ad for his 18-year-old sister's "1990 something" Mitsubishi Mirage on Facebook.

The 21-year-old posted a selection of unflattering photos of the vehicle — and an even less flattering description.

"Do you drive a nice clean safe sensible car and worry about scratches on the outside or rubbish on the inside? Worry no more because I have the daily for you, this 1990-something Mitsubishi Mirage has damage on probably every panel and a little bit of rust here and there, Maccas rubbish blends in well with the countless free Rollies and filters you get with this car," he wrote.

"If you don't want a car and just want an ashtray this is also the vehicle for you.

"Hey mate can I borrow a lighter? Yes you may because there's about 19 of the things floating around."

Mr Connors also noted the car includes "no airbags, manual gear box, 19 lighters, four pretty well fresh as f**k tyres" and said it was "mechanically A1, cosmetically Z99 it's gross".

He added: "Come down and buy my car today and I give you a good deal, $50 off if you can skid it into third gear at the top of my hill (nah jks my dad will flip).

"Good for a cheap AF daily or something you wanna drive into a tree, doesn't bother me.

"No holds I'm selling it quick (it's not stolen, it's my sister's and she got a new car)."

Interested? The car will set you back just AU$550 (NZ$758)."

The ad was flooded with humorous comments, with one Facebook user saying: "If I come to look and there isn't exactly 19 lighters I will not be happy."

Another added: "Car sales is not a job for you mate ... your [sic] too honest", while another made this generous offer: "I'll give ya 150 and a box of nuggets."

The story has been picked up by international publications, including the UK's The Sun and Australia's News.com.au.

