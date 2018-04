The third episode of the Small Talk video series - in association with MYOB - features Kirk Hope (CEO Business NZ), Henri Eliot (CEO Board Dynamics) and Liam Dann (NZ Herald Business Editor at large).

The panel discusses the IRD's business transformation programme, the big changes in technology and what they will mean for small business in the future.

Other episodes in the series look at Government policy or and look more closely at the AIM changes in place from April 1.