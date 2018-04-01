NEW YORK (AP) — As Mark Zuckerberg prepares to testify before Congress over Facebook's privacy fiasco, public-relations experts who have prepped CEOs before have plenty of advice on handling the hot seat.

Among them: Appear sympathetic and be ready for a beating. Take responsibility. Don't feign ignorance. And keep in mind that this is more political theater than public policy. The so-called "optics" —how things look— are as important as what you say.

The stakes are high: CEOs testifying in Washington have lost jobs, faced perjury investigations and otherwise endured public humiliation. It's not comfortable for anyone in a position of power to essentially kowtow to Congress in a televised setting.

But experts say the experience is highly ritualized theater where CEOs like Zuckerberg must play their assigned role — or else.