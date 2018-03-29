PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a fatal self-driving car crash in Arizona (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says he continues to believe autonomous vehicles can make roads and highways safer after a self-driving Uber vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian.

Ducey told reporters on Thursday that he wants local and federal law enforcement to complete their investigation before commenting about the crash. But he reiterated his support for the self-driving vehicles as a way to make roads and highways safer.

Ducey has allowed autonomous vehicle companies to test their technology on public roads with little regulations. But earlier this week, he suspended Uber's self-driving vehicle testing privileges, citing safety concerns.

Uber suspended autonomous vehicle testing in all cities after the crash.

Elaine Herzberg was killed last week in Tempe. Her family has apparently reached a settlement with Uber, according to their lawyer.

7:30 a.m.

The family of an Arizona woman killed when struck by an autonomous Uber vehicle apparently has reached a settlement with the company.

Cristina Perez Hesano, an attorney for relatives of Elaine Herzberg, responded Thursday to inquiries by The Associated Press by saying only that the matter "has been resolved."

Herzberg was killed March 18 as she walked her bike across a dark street in Tempe, a Phoenix suburb.

Uber representatives Sarah Abboud and Matthew Wing separately responded to queries about a possible settlement by saying the company is declining to comment. The company previously expressed sympathy for Herzberg's family.

Uber suspended its autonomous vehicle testing program after the crash. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey suspended the company's testing privileges Monday.

Tempe police and federal agencies are investigating the crash.