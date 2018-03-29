NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street on the last day of what has turned out to be an extraordinarily rocky quarter.

Technology companies and banks led the gains in early trading Thursday. Facebook rose 1.8 percent and Wells Fargo climbed 1 percent.

Advertisement

Beverage maker Constellation Brands jumped 2.6 percent after reporting a solid quarter. PVH, which owns Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, rose 6.6 percent after its own results beat expectations.

The S&P 500 rose 15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,621.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 180 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,030. The Nasdaq composite gained 25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,971.